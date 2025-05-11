Mom Spends Special Mother’s Day Watching Her Two Sons Square Off in MLB Game
Mary Jung got a pretty amazing Mother's Day present on Sunday.
Her two sons, Josh and Jace, faced off in the Texas Rangers-Detroit Tigers game. This is a matchup that doesn't happen all that often, so for the Jungs to compete against each other on Mother's Day made the holiday even more special for their family.
Mary Jung delivered the game ball at Comerica Park in Detroit on Sunday as the announcer told the whole stadium about her two sons playing in the game. She and her husband sported split jerseys with one half representing the Rangers and the other half representing the Tigers.
She was interviewed during Sunday's game and shared how heartwarming the game was for her.
"My heart is just exploding," Jung said. "I mean, I couldn't ask for a better Mother's Day gift to watch them. We're all in the same place to begin with. But, to watch them live their dream, do what they love to do, I couldn't be more proud."
It really can't get much better than this.