Mo'ne Davis, Little League Star of 2010s, to Try Out for Women's Pro Baseball League
As it prepares to launch in the summer of 2026, the Women's Pro Baseball League might include at least one name familiar to fans nationwide.
Former Little League star Mo'ne Davis will try out for the league in October, she told Alex Coffey of the Philadelphia Inquirer in a piece published Friday.
Davis, now a 24-year-old Hampton graduate, has not played baseball since 2020 (she played some softball for the Pirates). However, she casts a long shadow over the history of women's baseball.
As a 13-year-old in 2014, Davis pitched in the Little League World Series for a Philadelphia-based team. She became the first girl ever to win a game and throw a shutout in the competition, and her feats made her a national celebrity. On Aug. 25, 2014, she appeared on the cover of SI, becoming the first active Little Leaguer ever to do so.
“I like to try things,” Davis said. “And (the WPBL) was something that I was like, ‘You know what, why not give it a try? Why not help the league grow?’ I’m just not done playing at all.”
The WPBL will include six teams, and will hold tryouts at Nationals Park from Aug. 22 to 25.