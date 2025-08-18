'About Time I Did Something': Mookie Betts Hits Clutch HR in Dodgers' Win Over Padres
The Dodgers' superstars showed up when it counted most.
Los Angeles entered this weekend's series against the Padres on a four-game losing streak and just 10-14 since the All-Star break. San Diego had risen to the top of the division, with a chance to extend its lead during the series.
Instead, the Dodgers stepped up and swept the Padres to reclaim the division lead. On Sunday, former MVPs Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts, who have both dealt with slumps this season, rebounded from their woes to lead the Dodgers to their third victory of the series.
Freeman hit a three-run home run in the first inning to give the Dodgers an early lead. The Padres tied up the game by the top of the eighth inning, but Betts responded with a home run of his own to give the Dodgers the final 5–4 lead, and ultimately, the win.
Betts had not logged a hit during the series until that home run, and has been hitting a career-low .242 this season, but came through during the clutch against Padres All-Star closer Robert Suarez.
"It's about time I did something," Betts told Kirsten Watson of SportsNet LA after the game. "It's been all year, I'm just glad I was able to help the team win. ... It felt great. I really haven't been driving the ball, last couple of games have been a lot better, hopefully we can turn the corner."
"I think Mookie's been very good for a couple weeks now," Freeman said following the win. "Anything he can take with confidence-wise, that was huge. 2-0 fastball, and he was able to stay through it, backspin the ball and hit it over the fence in a big situation. ... Mookie Betts is gonna be Mookie Betts, and no one here is worried about him. Good to see him get some results, he's been working hard."
Sunday's performance should provide an added boost of confidence for the veteran stars, but the Dodgers' division lead is far from secure. They will need the momentum to carry through to next weekend, when they play their final series of the regular season against San Diego. That series will take place on the road at Petco Park, and winning it could go a long way for the Dodgers to try to claim the National League West.