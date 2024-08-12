Mookie Betts Declined Staying With Dodgers in 'Haunted' Milwaukee Hotel Once Again
Mookie Betts is continuing to prove he wants nothing to do with the potential for ghosts.
The Los Angeles Dodgers star is, once again, refusing to stay at the team's hotel in Milwaukee due to stories of it being haunted. The Pfister Hotel, a beautiful building in downtown Milwaukee, was built in 1893 and local legends claim it is haunted. In fact, players for other franchises claim to have experienced ghost encounters. Betts wants no part of it.
The eight-time All-Star will be staying at an Airbnb for the second straight year to avoid potential encounters with spirits from the beyond. He has said he'll never change his ways.
Betts has stayed at the Pfister before and claims he never encountered anything paranormal, but he claimed he couldn't sleep because he was spooked. He said, "But I couldn't sleep. Every noise I'd be like, is that something?"
Betts has claimed he doesn't believe in ghosts but he doesn't want to find out that he's wrong.
The Dodgers activated Betts for Monday night's game in Milwaukee. He had been on the injured list for eight weeks with a broken hand. There's no way he's letting ghosts mar his comeback.