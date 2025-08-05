SI

Mookie Betts Struggles Again After Dodgers Fans Give Him Encouraging Ovation

Ryan Phillips

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts remains mired in a season-long slump.
Mookie Betts just can't get right, even when fans try to boost him.

For months, Betts has been mired in the worst slump of his career, one in which the numbers he's posting are inexplicable. The Los Angeles Dodgers star can't find his way out of it.

On Monday night, as he stepped into the box for his first at-bat against the St. Louis Cardinals, Dodgers fans gave the eight-time All-Star a sustained ovation in an attempt to give him a boost.

It didn't work.

Betts went 0-for-4 as the Cardinals beat the Dodgers 3-2. The 32-year-old flew out twice, grounded out, and struck out looking as part of the feeble offensive showing from the Dodgers.

The hitless night dropped Betts's batting average to .231, and his on-base percentage fell to .302, he's slugging .355, and his OPS is a woeful .657. All of those numbers are career lows.

We're 103 games into the season, and Betts hasn't looked anything like himself. An ovation from fans didn't help him. We'll see if he can figure it out himself.

