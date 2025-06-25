MVP Contender Pete Crow-Armstrong Got Caught Sleeping and Cost the Cubs Two Runs
The Chicago Cubs–St. Louis Cardinals rivalry is alive and well. On Tuesday night, the Cardinals took the upper hand by taking full advantage of a costly mistake by Pete Crow-Armstrong, who is having one huge year.
In the bottom of the fourth inning in St. Louis, Cardinals first baseman Alec Burleson hit a fly ball to Crow-Armstrong for an easy out. However, the Cubs centerfielder miscalculated how many outs there were in the inning, so he slowly made the catch and started to run to the dugout. He quickly realized it was only the second out of the inning, but by then, Masyn Winn, who had started on second base, was already charging for home.
Winn was already at third, if not farther, by the time Crow-Armstrong threw the ball infield. The throw to the plate was way overthrown, giving Winn the easy run to put the Cards up 8-5.
Crow-Armstrong will be thinking about that one for a while.