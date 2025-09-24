SI

Nationals Hire Red Sox Exec As Head of Baseball Operations

Tom Dierberger

A Washington Nationals hat and glove in the dugout before a game against the Royals at Kauffman Stadium.
A Washington Nationals hat and glove in the dugout before a game against the Royals at Kauffman Stadium. / Peter Aiken-Imagn Images
The Nationals reportedly have hired their new face of the front office.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Wednesday, citing sources, that Washington plans to hire Paul Toboni as its new head of baseball operations.

Toboni, 35, is currently the assistant general manager of the Red Sox. He was one of the favorites to become Boston's general manager, the No. 2 position in the Red Sox' front office behind chief baseball officer Craig Breslow.

According to Passan, Toboni ran the draft for Boston when it selected highly touted prospects such as Roman Anthony, Marcelo Mayer and Kristian Campbell.

The Nationals fired president of baseball operations Mike Rizzo and manager Dave Martinez in July.

Washington, despite a young core consisting of James Wood, CJ Abrams and Dylan Crews, has struggled to a 64–94 record this season. The Nationals last made the playoffs in 2019—the year they entered the postseason as a wild-card team and won the World Series over the Astros in seven games.

