Nationals' Keibert Ruiz Leaves Game After Taking Foul Ball Off Head in Dugout
The Washington Nationals lead the San Diego Padres 6–3 in the eighth inning of a road game Monday night, but the game hasn't come without consequence for the Nats.
During the top of the fourth inning, Washington designated hitter Josh Bell hit a sharp liner foul—right into his own dugout. The sharply hit ball struck catcher Keibert Ruiz in the side of the head.
Cameras cut to the dugout after the foul ball, where Ruiz could be seen holding the side of his head and leaving for the clubhouse. He exited the game completely and was replaced by Ryan Adams behind the plate.
The Nationals have not yet issued an update on Ruiz's status. While any head injury from a hard-hit ball like this is frightening, it was certainly a good sign that he was able to immediately head to the clubhouse under his own power.