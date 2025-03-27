Nationals' MacKenzie Gore Matched a Baseball Icon With Historic Opening Day Start
MacKenzie Gore was dealing on Opening Day and managed to match an MLB legend in the process.
Gore made the start for the Washington Nationals against the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday and was nothing short of dominant. In six innings, the 26-year-old allowed no runs, one hit, and no walks while striking out 13.
According to Sarah Langs, since 1900, the only pitchers to rack up 13 strikeouts with no walks on Opening Day are J.R. Richard in 1980 and Hall of Famer Bob Gibson in 1967.
Here's where things get a bit crazy though. In that start, Gibson threw a complete game shutout for the St. Louis Cardinals against the San Francisco Giants, but he allowed five hits. In his game for the Houston Astros against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Richard allowed two hits and an earned run in eight innings. Gore only allowed one hit and no runs, though he only went six innings.
Gore is a former top prospect who arrived in Washington as part of the trade that sent Juan Soto to the San Diego Padres. He has yet to put it all together as control struggles have plagued him, but his stuff has never been in question and he looked phenomenal on Thursday.