Nationals Fire Manager Dave Martinez, GM Mike Rizzo in Abrupt House-Cleaning
The Washington Nationals are reportedly starting over.
The Nationals are dismissing general manager Mike Rizzo and manager Dave Martinez, according to a Sunday afternoon report by Jeff Passan of ESPN later confirmed by the team. The abrupt move severs Washington from the two minds behind the team's only World Series title in 2019.
On Sunday, the Nationals lost 6–4 to the Boston Red Sox to drop to 37–53 on the season. The team currently owns the worst record in the National League outside of the woeful Colorado Rockies.
Washington hired Rizzo as an assistant general manager back in 2006, just two years after the team relocated from Montreal; he has seen almost all of the team's existence in Washington. In 2013, he was named the Nationals' general manager and helped turn the team into a winner.
Martinez was brought aboard before the 2018 season. He steered Washington to an improbable title in '19 after a 19–31 start, but has not made the playoffs since. Earlier in 2025, he was reported to have alienated players with comments deflecting blame from the coaching staff during a losing streak.
Mike DeBartolo will become the Nationals' interim general manager as the team prepares to open a three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals Tuesday.