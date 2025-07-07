Nationals Name Bench Coach Miguel Cairo As Interim Manager After Dave Martinez Firing
The Washington Nationals dismissed both general manager Mike Rizzo and manager Dave Martinez on Sunday after the team fell to 37–53 on the season. On Monday, the Nationals announced that bench coach Miguel Cairo will serve as the interim manager.
Cairo was reportedly offered the interim role on Sunday after the news about Martinez's firing was announced, but he took time to think it over, The Athletic's Britt Ghiroli reported.
“Miguel is well-respected in our organization and around baseball,” Nationals interim general manager Mike DeBartolo said in a statement. “A diligent worker and student of the game, he has a proven track record of showing strong leadership in a variety of situations, and I believe that his voice and energy will serve as a catalyst to our team and our fan base in the second half of the season.”
Cairo joined the Nationals in 2024 as a bench coach. In 2023, he worked as a Minor League infield coordinator for the New York Mets, which he had previously done from 2017-20 for the New York Yankees. He was also a bench coach for the Chicago White Sox from 2021-22.
Cairo played 17 seasons in MLB from 1996-2012, competing on nine different teams during his career. Cairo did not play for the Nationals during his career.