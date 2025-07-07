SI

Nationals Name Bench Coach Miguel Cairo As Interim Manager After Dave Martinez Firing

The Nationals relieved their manager and general manager on Sunday.

Madison Williams

Washington Nationals bench coach Miguel Cairo walks in the dugout.
Washington Nationals bench coach Miguel Cairo walks in the dugout. / Jim McIsaac/Getty Images
In this story:

The Washington Nationals dismissed both general manager Mike Rizzo and manager Dave Martinez on Sunday after the team fell to 37–53 on the season. On Monday, the Nationals announced that bench coach Miguel Cairo will serve as the interim manager.

Cairo was reportedly offered the interim role on Sunday after the news about Martinez's firing was announced, but he took time to think it over, The Athletic's Britt Ghiroli reported.

“Miguel is well-respected in our organization and around baseball,” Nationals interim general manager Mike DeBartolo said in a statement. “A diligent worker and student of the game, he has a proven track record of showing strong leadership in a variety of situations, and I believe that his voice and energy will serve as a catalyst to our team and our fan base in the second half of the season.”

Cairo joined the Nationals in 2024 as a bench coach. In 2023, he worked as a Minor League infield coordinator for the New York Mets, which he had previously done from 2017-20 for the New York Yankees. He was also a bench coach for the Chicago White Sox from 2021-22.

Cairo played 17 seasons in MLB from 1996-2012, competing on nine different teams during his career. Cairo did not play for the Nationals during his career.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/MLB