Nationals Outfielder Used His Foot to Make Coolest Catch of the MLB Season
The Mets and Nationals did battle on Sunday afternoon as NFL games kicked off across the country. But it was the sleepy NL East clash that produced the best highlight of the day.
In the bottom of the fifth inning, Washington found itself with a 3-1 lead over New York at Citi Field. Bret Baty was at bat and mashed a deep fly ball to dead center field, where Nationals center fielder Jacob Young backpedaled to try and make the grab. He jumped, caught the ball, then smashed into the outfield padding, forcing the ball to pop out of his glove. As he stumbled backwards, Young flung his foot out and somehow managed to bounce the baseball straight up back into the air, where he nabbed it for the out.
Very impressive hacky sack skills, and maybe the coolest catch of the whole baseball season.
What a ludicrous play. Young could collide with the wall like that 100 times and not see the ball bounce so perfectly into the air again. And even though MLB athletes are incredibly coordinated, it would be tough for him to replicate his hacky sack move with the ball as he's stumbling around the outfield dirt.
An awesome highlight. It also may prove painful for the Mets should the score hold. New York is only one game ahead of the Reds for the last NL wild-card spot. Young's circus catch could wind up rather consequential for postseason hopes if the Mets can't turn it around and pull out a win.