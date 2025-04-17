Nationals Reliever Jorge Lopez Suspended for Throwing at Pirates' Andrew McCutchen
Major League Baseball has suspended Washington Nationals reliever Jorge Lopez three games for intentionally throwing at Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Andrew McCutchen in Wednesday's 6-1 loss.
Lopez has filed an appeal and will be eligible to pitch in Thursday's series finale.
Lopez hit Pittsburgh's Bryan Reynolds in the seventh inning of Wednesday night's loss and then threw a 92 mile-per-hour fastball that caused McCutchen to hit the deck to avoid getting hit in the head. McCutchen took offense and the benches emptied.
Lopez apologized after the game, saying that both pitches got away from him and he wasn't trying to hit either batter.
"I apologize for everything," Lopez told The Washington Post after the game. "I didn't make any purpose pitch right there. I've been trying to find my way with my delivery, been trying to find my way through the whole season. It's really miserable to have that happen. I regret what just happened."