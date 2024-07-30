Nationals Trade Outfielder Lane Thomas to Guardians for Three Prospects
The Cleveland Guardians made a key acquisition Monday to aid their effort in fending off the Minnesota Twins and Kansas City Royals in the competitive AL Central.
Cleveland traded for 28-year-old outfielder Lane Thomas, sending three prospects to Washington Nationals in left-handed pitcher Alex Clemmey, shortstop Rafael Ramirez Jr. and infielder Jose Tena.
Thomas spent the last three-plus seasons with the Nationals after the St. Louis Cardinals traded him to D.C. at the 2021 trade deadline. In 77 games this season, Thomas is batting .253/.331/.407 with 16 doubles and 40 RBI while primarily playing right field for the Nationals.
Over six seasons in the big leagues (508 games), Thomas has batted .251/.317/.432 with 65 homers and 63 stolen bases. He has notched an OPS+ above league average (100) in all but one campaign—the only exception being 2020 when he played just 18 contests.
Clemmey was the Guardians' top-ranked prospect of the three by MLB.com, ranked No. 8 in their organization. A second-round pick in 2023, Clemmey notched a 4.67 ERA in 19 starts at Low-A Lynchburg this season. Ramirez, ranked as Cleveland's No. 22 prospect, is a 19-year-old shortstop who batted .187 in 54 games for Lynchburg this year. Tena, 23, hit .298 with 17 homers in 90 games for Triple-A Columbus this season and could be in the mix to see some time with the Nationals soon.
Thomas, who is under team control through the 2025 campaign, will join Cleveland's group of outfielders that features All-Star Steven Kwan as well as Tyler Freeman and Will Brennan.
The Guardians are currently in Detroit playing a two-game series against the Tigers at Comerica Park.