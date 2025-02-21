New Dodgers Pitcher Roki Sasaki Announces Exciting Personal News in Spring Training
Roki Sasaki took the mound for the first time as a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday as he threw live batting practice to some of his new teammates. The 23-year old's fastball and slider were reportedly on full display as he began a new chapter of his baseball life.
On Friday morning the Dodgers rookie announced that he was also beginning a new chapter of his personal life. In an Instagram post with a picture of two Dodgers hats Sasaki announced that he had gotten married. Since he's new to MLB fans, the announcement wasn't quite as unexpected as Shohei Ohtani's during Spring Training last year, but it was still pretty amusing.
According to Google Translate Sasaki thanked everyone for their support and said he had married a "non-celebrity" and was full of "hope and anxiety" as he begins his new personal and professional life.
The wedding vows probably don't translate perfectly either, but as long as his pitches do, the couple should be all set for a happy marriage.
Sasaki will make his Cactus League debut next week.