New Padres Reliever Mason Miller Open to Any Role With Team
Mason Miller is ready for whatever role his new team has in store for him.
The Athletics shipped the 26-year-old reliever to the San Diego Padres in a blockbuster deal before the MLB trade deadline and his role is set to change. The All-Star closer has now moved into a setup role for another All-Star closer, Robert Suarez.
The Padres had three relievers on the National League All-Star team this year and have now added Miller, so things could get crowded in the team's bullpen. That's fine with Miller.
During an appearance on Foul Territory, Miller said he's open to whatever the Padres have in mind.
"So far we've had discussions and I think everybody has kind of came to the same conclusion that everybody has the same goal of wanting to make it to October and make a deep run and compete for a World Series," Miller said. "And whatever that role is, I'm prepared to do that. I know that these guys have had a lot of success here, so it's kind of figuring out how I fit into that equation while also keeping everybody fresh."
The big question since the Padres landed Miller is whether or not he'll remain in the bullpen for the rest of his time with the team. He is under team control for another four years after the 2025 season, and came to the big leagues as a starting pitcher. Given the haul San Diego surrendered to acquire him and the team's glut of high-end relievers, a move to the starting rotation would make sense.