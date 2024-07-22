New Signing Whit Merrifield Immediately Suffering Injury Left Braves Manager Baffled
The Atlanta Braves have a bit of an injury conundrum on their hands, and matters were only made worse ahead of Monday's tilt against the Cincinnati Reds.
Following the left wrist fracture sustained by star second baseman Ozzie Albies, the Braves moved quickly to shore up the infield by signing veteran utilityman Whit Merrifield after he was DFA'd by the Philadelphia Phillies.
He's yet to take the field for the team, and his debut is now anticipated to be delayed further still after he suffered an apparent injury during warmups on Monday—just a few hours after he agreed to a major-league deal in Atlanta.
While warming up for the game, Merrifield reportedly got hit by a baseball on his finger and was examined by the medical staff. The team announced that he is considered day to day, but fortunately, he avoided a fracture to his finger. He won't suit up on Monday, however, prompting a bewildered reaction from manager Brian Snitker.
"Can't make it up," said Snitker, in an accurate summary of the team's recent injury struggles.
The Braves have a multitude of key players sidelined by injury, including right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr., pitcher Spencer Strider, center fielder Michael Harris Jr., pitcher Max Fried and Albies, among others. While Merrifield doesn't seem likely to be headed for a stint on the IL, his injury came at a most inopportune moment for Atlanta.