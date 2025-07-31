Yankees Add MLB's Steals Leader in Last-Minute Trade Deadline Deal With Rays
The New York Yankees let things get down to the wire at the MLB trade deadline, but they managed to get a few last-minute deals over the line, including one with the AL East rival Tampa Bay Rays.
ESPN's Jeff Passan reports that the Yankees have acquired infielder Jose Caballero from the Rays, who currently is tied with Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz for the MLB lead in steals with 34.
The trade was finalized during the latter part of New York's game against Tampa, which had been in a rain delay but resumed just ahead of the deadline. Caballero was in the dugout when the deal was being finalized, and cameras caught him exchanging hugs with his teammates after the news was passed down.
In exchange, the Rays will receive Everson Pereira and a player to be named later. Pereira, 24, has a .864 OPS across 70 games for Triple A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season.
Caballero provides the Yankees with an elite baserunning threat and is capable of manning various positions in the infield including third base, second base and shortstop. He's slashing .226/.328/.312 with two home runs, 27 RBIs and 34 steals on 42 attempts. He led the American League with 44 steals in 2024, too.