SI

Yankees Add MLB's Steals Leader in Last-Minute Trade Deadline Deal With Rays

Karl Rasmussen

The Tampa Bay Rays traded second baseman Jose Caballero to the New York Yankees
The Tampa Bay Rays traded second baseman Jose Caballero to the New York Yankees / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Yankees let things get down to the wire at the MLB trade deadline, but they managed to get a few last-minute deals over the line, including one with the AL East rival Tampa Bay Rays.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reports that the Yankees have acquired infielder Jose Caballero from the Rays, who currently is tied with Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz for the MLB lead in steals with 34.

The trade was finalized during the latter part of New York's game against Tampa, which had been in a rain delay but resumed just ahead of the deadline. Caballero was in the dugout when the deal was being finalized, and cameras caught him exchanging hugs with his teammates after the news was passed down.

In exchange, the Rays will receive Everson Pereira and a player to be named later. Pereira, 24, has a .864 OPS across 70 games for Triple A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season.

Caballero provides the Yankees with an elite baserunning threat and is capable of manning various positions in the infield including third base, second base and shortstop. He's slashing .226/.328/.312 with two home runs, 27 RBIs and 34 steals on 42 attempts. He led the American League with 44 steals in 2024, too.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Karl Rasmussen
KARL RASMUSSEN

Karl Rasmussen is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News team for Sports Illustrated. A University of Oregon alum who joined SI in February 2023, his work has appeared on 12up and ClutchPoints. Rasmussen is a loyal Tottenham, Jets, Yankees and Ducks fan.

Home/MLB