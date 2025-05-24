SI

New York Mets Give Fans Something Worth Watching During Rain Delay

Stephen Douglas

Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez walks off the field during a rain delay against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez walks off the field during a rain delay against the Los Angeles Dodgers. / Photo by Mike Stobe / Getty Images
The New York Mets hosted the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night, but it rained. A lot. The game went into a rain delay during the 3rd inning. The delay lasted over an hour. This would have been bad news most nights, but there was something else going on that even the fans in attendance might have cared about more than seeing Shohei Ohtani in person.

During the rain delay the Mets put Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers up on the Citi Field big screen in center field. Fans who would have been huddled in the concourse during a standard rain delay came back out to watch the action from the covered seats.

The baseball game resumed right around the time the second half started, meaning fans had to continue watching the game on their phones.

Stephen Douglas is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in media since 2008 and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Douglas spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and previously wrote for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

