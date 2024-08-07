New York Mets Submit Entry For Blooper of the Year With Two Errors on One Play
The Colorado Rockies beat the New York Mets 6-3 on Tuesday night at Coors Field. The Mets took an early lead, scoring two runs in the top of the second inning, but then things got stereotypically Mets-y in the bottom half of the inning.
With one out Brendan Rodgers was hit by a pitch. Then Kris Bryant stepped to the plate and hit a single to right center, which moved Rodgers to third. That's when things got weird. Center fielder Harrison Bader overthrew both his cutoff man and Francisco Lindor who was covering second. The ball rolled all the way over to the Mets dugout where Mark Vientos slid to field the ball. As Vientos popped up the ball popped out of his hands and into the netting in front of the visitor's dugout. To make matters worse, the netting was apparently broken and the ball fell through into the dugout. This allowed Rodgers to score without a play at the plate.
Got all that? Basically, the Mets committed two errors on one play which allowed a run to score in a game they then lost. Go ahead and watch. It's pretty funny.
Yeah, that's not what you expect from a $300 million payroll.
The Mets are now 1.5 games behind the Atlanta Braves for the final wild card spot in the National League. They're going to want to tighten up the throwing and catching stuff if they want to catch them.