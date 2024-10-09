SI

Nick Castellanos Says Mets 'Do Not Want' to Return to Philadelphia for Game 5

Game 4 is a must-win for the Phillies after their 7-2 defeat at Citi Field.

Tim Capurso

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos hits an RBI single in the eighth inning against the New York Mets during Game 3 of the NLDS at Citi Field.
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos hits an RBI single in the eighth inning against the New York Mets during Game 3 of the NLDS at Citi Field. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Philadelphia Phillies' backs are against the wall after their 7-2 loss to the New York Mets on Tuesday at Citi Field. One more loss ends the club's once-promising season.

Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos, who spoke to the media after the loss, is well aware of that fact. But Castellanos also believes Game 4's must-win environment, while a pressure-filled contest for the Phillies, also carries some pressure for the Mets as well.

"I think it's, instead of just flushing it and forgetting it, I think right now it's really important to embrace what we're ... what the situation is," Castellanos said. "We lose, we're going home. Baseball's over for us.

"It's a great opportunity because if we're able to come in and scrape out a win here, I know that they do not want to go back to Philly for a Game 5."

Citizens Bank Park, the Phillies' home ballpark, has become a very tough place to play for opponents, especially in recent postseason history.

The Phillies had the best home record in baseball during the regular season. Since 2004, Philadelphia owns a 29–14 record in playoff games at Citizens Bank Park. That's good for a .674 winning percentage, which is the best by any team in any stadium in postseason history.

As such, there's certainly every reason for Castellanos and company to feel confident about their prospects in a potential Game 5 at home. But the Phillies, who didn't pitch particularly well and stranded six runners in Tuesday's loss, need to play better to make that scenario a reality.

With the season on the line, Philadelphia sends Ranger Suarez to the mound to pitch against the Mets' Jose Quintana on Wednesday night.

More of the Latest Around MLB

feed

Published
Tim Capurso
TIM CAPURSO

Tim Capurso is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in November 2023, he wrote for RotoBaller and ClutchPoints, where he was the lead editor for MLB, college football and NFL coverage. A lifelong Yankees and Giants fan, Capurso grew up just outside New York City and now lives near Philadelphia. When he's not writing, he enjoys reading, exercising and spending time with his family, including his three-legged cat Willow, who, unfortunately, is an Eagles fan.

Home/MLB