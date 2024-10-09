Nick Castellanos Says Mets 'Do Not Want' to Return to Philadelphia for Game 5
The Philadelphia Phillies' backs are against the wall after their 7-2 loss to the New York Mets on Tuesday at Citi Field. One more loss ends the club's once-promising season.
Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos, who spoke to the media after the loss, is well aware of that fact. But Castellanos also believes Game 4's must-win environment, while a pressure-filled contest for the Phillies, also carries some pressure for the Mets as well.
"I think it's, instead of just flushing it and forgetting it, I think right now it's really important to embrace what we're ... what the situation is," Castellanos said. "We lose, we're going home. Baseball's over for us.
"It's a great opportunity because if we're able to come in and scrape out a win here, I know that they do not want to go back to Philly for a Game 5."
Citizens Bank Park, the Phillies' home ballpark, has become a very tough place to play for opponents, especially in recent postseason history.
The Phillies had the best home record in baseball during the regular season. Since 2004, Philadelphia owns a 29–14 record in playoff games at Citizens Bank Park. That's good for a .674 winning percentage, which is the best by any team in any stadium in postseason history.
As such, there's certainly every reason for Castellanos and company to feel confident about their prospects in a potential Game 5 at home. But the Phillies, who didn't pitch particularly well and stranded six runners in Tuesday's loss, need to play better to make that scenario a reality.
With the season on the line, Philadelphia sends Ranger Suarez to the mound to pitch against the Mets' Jose Quintana on Wednesday night.