Nick Castellanos Shares His Idea for How to Punish Tanking MLB Owners
Nick Castellanos has a great idea for how Major League Baseball should handle owners who seem content to run losing franchises.
On Thursday, a video was posted in which the Philadelphia Phillies outfielder was asked what he change about the game if he was MLB commissioner for a day. He was quick to answer and it was a shot at owners of underperforming teams.
"I would change that ownership doesn't have any severe consequences for losing for an extended period of time. Just like if we're in the big leagues for a long time and we don't perform well, we get demoted or cut," Castellanos said. "If their organization didn't perform well, somebody else would have an opportunity to buy it from them. You know, just to like keep it to where nobody can really own the game of baseball, because the game is above true ownership."
Chicago White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf and Oakland A's owner John Fisher should be shaking in their boots at this proposal.
Castellanos's idea would almost certainly be looked upon favorably by most MLB fans. Keeping teams competitive is better for the game than having a group of teams who are consistently at the bottom of the league.