NLCS Ticket Prices: What's the Cheapest and Most Expensive Ticket to Attend?

Here's the cost of attending the NLCS.

Josh Wilson

The Mets and Dodgers are the last standing in the National League
The Mets and Dodgers are the last standing in the National League / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
The NLCS is just about ready to start, and the matchup is a good one. It features both coasts, two major markets, and two highly recognizable teams. It also features two teams that could not be more different. The Los Angeles Dodgers were expected to be here and are viewed as the favorite (a quick glance at the seasonal stats explains why). The Mets, on the other hand, were not expected to be here. They have outplayed expectations every step of the way.

So, with such an exciting matchup, what do ticket prices look like? Here's how they're listed on the secondary market.

Cheapest Tickets Available for NLCS

The cheapest tickets available for the NLCS on the secondary market are in Los Angeles. As of now, there are several pairs of tickets available in the $105-120 range for Game 2. As of now, the get-in price for the Mets home games is $282 before fees for standing room only. Fans who want a dedicated seat would need to pay closer to $300 to see a game in New York.

Most Expensive Tickets Available for NLCS

Unsurprisingly, a stage as large as the NLCS creates a wide range of possibilities for anyone looking to spend big and be extremely close to the action. The most expensive pair of tickets observed on the secondary market before the game started were for Game 7 in Los Angeles where tickets right behind the Mets dugout are listed for over $14,000. That would run you nearly $29,000 for the pair after fees.

Or, you can sit in row two just to the right of home plate for about $9,600 per ticket. For the high rollers, there are options abound.

Game 7 is no guarantee to occur. Looking at games that will be played without a doubt, the most expensive pairs of tickets are around $9,000 for Game 1 in Los Angeles and Game 4 in Queens.

Josh Wilson
