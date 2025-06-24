Noah Syndergaard Lands New Deal With AL Team
The 34-year-old will begin his new stint in the minors.
Noah Syndergaard is back in baseball.
According to multiple reports, the 34-year-old right-handed pitcher has agreed to terms on a minor league contract with the Chicago White Sox. He has reported to their complex in Glendale, Ariz.
Syndergaard last pitched in the big leagues in 2023 with both the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Cleveland Guardians. Nicknamed "Thor" for his long, blonde hair, he's a one-time MLB All-Star (2016, Mets), and has a career win-loss record of 59-47.
The White Sox are an American League-worst 25-54 this season with a team ERA of 4.26. Perhaps Syndergaard can give them a jolt if he ends up returning to the majors.
