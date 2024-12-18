SI

Nolan Arenado Blocks Trade to Astros, Stifling Cardinals' Attempt to Move Him

Ryan Phillips

Arenado hit .272 with 16 home runs and 71 RBIs for the St. Louis Cardinals in 2024. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Nolan Arenado has blocked a trade to the Houston Astros.

The St. Louis Cardinals third baseman has invoked the no-trade clause in his contract to prevent a move that would have sent him to Houston, according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.

Feinsand is reporting the Cardinals were willing to include $15 to $20 million along with Arenado to help the Astros pay for his massive contract. The eight-time All-Star is set to make $74 million over the next three seasons. Arenado's former team, the Colorado Rockies, owe $10 million of that, while an additional $12 million is deferred. The $15 to $20 million St. Louis would have taken on would have reduced Houston's burden to around $40 to $45 million over the final three years of the deal.

There has been no reason given why Arenado blocked a potential deal.

The Astros are preparing for life without free agent Alex Bregman and likely saw Arenado as a plug-and-play replacement. The 10-time Gold Glove winner has struggled over the past two seasons. In 2022, he had his best year in a Cardinals uniform, slashing .293/.358/.533 with 30 home runs, 103 RBIs, an OPS of .891, and a career-best 7.9 WAR. He has fallen off a cliff since.

After limping to a .774 OPS and 2.4 WAR in 144 games during the 2023 campaign, Arenado had the worst season of his career in 2024. The 33-year-old slashed .272/.325/.394 with 16 home runs, 71 RBIs, an OPS of .719, and 2.5 WAR in 152 games. A change of scenery might be just what he needs.

Arenado is almost certain to have a new home in 2025, but it doesn't look like he'll be ending up in Houston.

Published
Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

