Nolan Arenado 'Really Likes' Idea of Trade to American League East Team
It took 12 years, but third baseman Nolan Arenado's play finally and truly took a dip in 2024.
In each of his first 11 years, Arenado either won a Gold Glove, made the National League All-Star team, or both. In '24, he did neither, and his St. Louis Cardinals accordingly missed the playoffs for the second straight year.
At 33, Arenado has three years left on his contract, and his name has surfaced frequently in trade rumors this offseason. On Wednesday afternoon, ESPN's Buster Olney reported that Arenado had a particular team in mind.
"Given that Nolan Arenado vetoed the potential deal to the (Houston) Astros, what some of his friends say is important: They think he would really like the idea of going to the (Boston) Red Sox, if Boston and the Cardinals work out terms," Olney wrote on social media. "Arenado's current mindset: 'Highly, highly motivated.'"
That's positive news for the Red Sox, a team in an intriguing position: while Boston has missed the playoffs three years in a row, its farm system is renowned as one of the best in baseball.
Arenado, a top-10 finisher in the NL MVP race in six of the past 10 seasons, slashed .272/.325/.394 with 16 home runs and 71 RBIs in '24.