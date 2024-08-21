Oakland A's Players Had Clever Method for Determining Fantasy Football Draft Order
The calendar is on the verge of flipping to fall, which means fantasy football is right around the corner. Hardcore football enthusiasts and casual fans alike enjoy participating in fantasy and no matter where one's league falls on that spectrum there is always a push to be as creative as possible in determining basic functions of the game. Like, say, the draft order.
Ahead of Tuesday's contest against the Tampa Bay Rays at the Coliseum, cameras caught several members of the Oakland A's determining the draft order for their league. They did so in a clever manner.
From the upper deck, the Athletics all threw baseballs and tried to end up nearest to the target, like bocce. Even for pro ballplayers who have presumably spent hundreds of thousands of hours tossing baseballs around it seemed quite tricky and only two guys ended up relatively near the target. They will enjoy the top of the draft.
One of the more creative methods to come across the desk in a while. And if this is what they're doing just for the draft order, the mind shudders at what they might have in store for whoever finishes dead last.
Based on his reaction it seemed the winner was relief pitcher Scott Alexander. It was the only celebrating in the stands on Tuesday as the A's would go on to lose, 1-0, to the visiting side.