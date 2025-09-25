MLB Opening Day Yankees-Giants Game Set to Stream Exclusively on Netflix in 2026
Major League Baseball is the latest sports league to make a move in the never-ending streaming wars.
According to a new report from Andrew Marchand of The Athletic, next year's Opening Day contest between the Yankees and Giants will stream exclusively on Netflix. The game is a standalone on March 25, and will formally kick off the 2026 season.
Said Opening Day game comes as part of a three-year deal between MLB and the streamer that not only gives Netflix the 2026 Home Run Derby, but also a piece of the league's special event regular-season games, such as the “Field of Dreams," "MLB at Rickwood Field" and the "MLB Speedway" games. They'll reportedly share these with NBC and Peacock, which are now the new home for Sunday Night Baseball.
"The exact figures for the MLB-Netflix and MLB-NBC/Peacock three-year deals are not yet known, but are expected to be in the $225 million to $250 million per season range," Marchand writes.
For now? We look forward to the 2025 MLB playoffs, which begin next Tuesday, Sept. 30, and won't be aired by a streaming service.