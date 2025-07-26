Orioles and Rockies Finish Game in Eerily Empty Stadium Thanks to Bad Weather
The Colorado Rockies beat the Baltimore Orioles 6-5 in front of zero fans on Friday night and it had nothing to do with the matchup.
There was an announced crowd of 25,090 at Oriole Park at Camden Yards for the first game of the weekend series and many of the seats in the lower bowl were full early in the evening. Unfortunately, bad weather rolled through as the game progressed and fans were told to leave their seats and seek shelter.
Yet the game continued without interruption. In fact, while there was thunder and lightning in the area and rain came down, the two teams still completed the game in two hours and 29 minutes.
This resulted in a very weird scene as the two teams played in front of a stadium full of empty seats which reminded everyone of the 2020 season where fans weren't allowed in ballparks during the early days of COVID.
The big difference tonight though was the fact that there were still thousands of fans in the stadium as the game continued, so when the home team did something, there's legitimate crowd noise which made it sound normal on television.
Now if the Baltimore fans want to get really weird they should pack the stadium this weekend and watch in silence.