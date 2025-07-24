SI

Rockies End Brutal Streak After They Record First Shutout in 221 Games

That's a long time.

Blake Silverman

The Colorado Rockies shut out the St. Louis Cardinals Wednesday for their second win in a row.
The Colorado Rockies blanked the St. Louis Cardinals Wednesday, putting an end to an unbelievably bad streak.

Rockies fans haven't had much to cheer for in some time, but they can find some solace that their squad held an opponent to a zero for the first time in 221 games. They beat the Cardinals 6-0 for their second win in a row in a Wednesday afternoon rubber match thanks to six scoreless innings from starting pitcher Tanner Gordon. On the offensive side, they had a four-run second inning and never looked back.

According to ESPN, the Rockies are the only major league team since at least 1901 to go more than 200 games without a shutout win.

"I did not know that," Rockies interim manager Warren Schaeffer said on the wild streak postgame via ESPN. "That's a long time without a shutout. But I'm glad we shut them out today. That was good behind Gordon. Gordon did a fantastic job."

Colorado fired manager Bud Black in May after a brutal 7-33 start to the season following a 61-101 finish last year.

With the shutout, they moved to 26-76 on the year, which is the worst record across the MLB by 10 games. After taking the series from the Cardinals, the Rockies have won back-to-back series for the first time this year. It's all about the small victories, right?

