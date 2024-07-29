Orioles Catcher James McCann Unfazed After Taking Fastball to Face, Stays in Game
Baltimore Orioles catcher James McCann took a 95-mph fastball from Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Yariel Rodriguez to the head in the first inning of Monday afternoon's game, bled profusely and somehow stayed in the game.
The Orioles led 3–0 over the Blue Jays in the bottom of the first inning in the first leg of a day-night doubleheader, and the pitch left fans fearing serious injury to McCann.
That's an RBI for McCann, by the way, to make it a 4–0 ballgame.
McCann was attended to by Baltimore's training staff, as gauze was shoved up both nostrils to stop the bleeding. After what is assumed to be a concussion evaluation, McCann was cleared to stay in the game.
McCann is simply unreal for gutting it out and staying in the game for Baltimore, who leads the AL East by one game over the New York Yankees as the calendar readies for August.
The games only get more important from here on out, and McCann knows it—and clearly embraces it.