Orioles Fans Create Section Dedicated to Colton Cowser With Hilarious Cow Costumes
Baltimore Orioles fans have quickly warmed up to outfielder Colton Cowser during his rookie season in MLB, and they've wasted no time making him feel at home at Camden Yards.
O's fans have rebranded a section at Oriole Park as "The Pasture," a nod to the first half of Cowser's surname. In a fitting tribute to the 24-year-old, fans in the section rock cow outfits while cheering Cowser on.
A group of more than 20 fans could be seen Tuesday rocking some form of cow attire, ranging from full-on cow costumes to a cow print cowboy hat. Naturally, they were all on their feet and cheering whenever Cowser stepped into the batter's box against the Atlanta Braves.
"The Pasture" was initially meant to debut during a home game against the Toronto Blue Jays last month, however the game was rained out. As a result, their festivities were postponed until Tuesday, when the Braves were in town. Despite having to reorganize, it seems that plenty of fans in the section got the memo about the cow outfits.