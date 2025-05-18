SI

Orioles Already Cut Ties With Offseason Signing Amid Sluggish Start to Season

The Orioles have struggled on the mound this season, and have now released an offseason signing meant to be a boon to the pitching staff.

Mike McDaniel

The Baltimore Orioles have released veteran starter Kyle Gibson.
The Baltimore Orioles have designated veteran starter Kyle Gibson for assignment after a brutal start to the 2025 campaign, according to a report from Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

Gibson signed a one-year deal worth $5.25 million this spring, but after four starts amassed an 0-3 record with 23 earned runs across 12.1 innings (16.78 ERA).

The 37-year-old Gibson is one of several Orioles starters who have struggled to get going this season, and his release is the latest in a series of moves for Baltimore this weekend, with the headliner being the firing of manager Brandon Hyde on Saturday after six-plus seasons leading the franchise.

Entering Sunday, the Orioles are 15-29 on the season, and sit in last place in the American League East, 10 and 1/2 games behind the first-place New York Yankees.

