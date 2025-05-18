Orioles Already Cut Ties With Offseason Signing Amid Sluggish Start to Season
The Baltimore Orioles have designated veteran starter Kyle Gibson for assignment after a brutal start to the 2025 campaign, according to a report from Bob Nightengale of USA Today.
Gibson signed a one-year deal worth $5.25 million this spring, but after four starts amassed an 0-3 record with 23 earned runs across 12.1 innings (16.78 ERA).
The 37-year-old Gibson is one of several Orioles starters who have struggled to get going this season, and his release is the latest in a series of moves for Baltimore this weekend, with the headliner being the firing of manager Brandon Hyde on Saturday after six-plus seasons leading the franchise.
Entering Sunday, the Orioles are 15-29 on the season, and sit in last place in the American League East, 10 and 1/2 games behind the first-place New York Yankees.