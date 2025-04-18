Orioles and Guardians Share a Laugh After a Throw Hit Nolan Jones in the Stomach
The Baltimore Orioles led the Cleveland Guardians 6-2 when Nolan Jones came to the plate to lead off the top of the 7th. The Guardians outfielder ripped one down the line for what might have been an extra-base hit.
First baseman Ryan Mountcastle made a diving stop and popped up in time to make a throw to first. While pitcher Tomoyuki Sugano had hustled over to cover the bag, Jones got there first and Mountcastle's throw hit him right in the stomach.
Jones immediately crumpled to the ground, but based on how quickly he recovered and was able to have a laugh about it, you can be certain where the baseball didn't hit him.
He'll probably have.a bruise, but based on the second angle, it appears he took the ball straight in the stomach. If that throw is about six inches lower there is no laughter. Just a bunch of uncomfortable baseball players collectively saying, uuuuggggh.
Jones headed back to the dugout three pitches later when the Orioles turned two and Baltimore held on to win.
