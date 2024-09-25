SI

Orioles Had a Hilarious Gift for Jackson Holliday After Team Clinched Playoff Spot

The champagne celebration made for a sticky situation for Holliday as he's still 20 years old.

Baltimore Orioles second baseman Jackson Holliday prepares for a play.
Normally when an MLB team clinches a playoff spot, the team celebrates by spraying and drinking champagne in the locker room.

However, when the Baltimore Orioles clinched a postseason spot after their 5–3 win over the New York Yankees on Tuesday, second baseman Jackson Holliday couldn't partake in the champagne celebration as he's only 20 years old.

The Orioles found a solution for Holliday to be able to participate with his teammates, though.

When Holliday arrived in the locker room, the Orioles surprised him with "Bird Bath Water," which looked like a champagne bottle but instead said "0.0% alcohol for Orioles under 21."

The team also had a corner specifically for Holliday with a sign that read "Baby's First Clinchmas 2024." The "Bird Bath Waters" were in a tub of ice alongside baby bottles. A baby Holliday jersey was hung up with children's colorings of the Orioles logos. It was quite the set up.

Holliday turns 21 in December, so he'll be able to participate in any future champagne celebrations the Orioles may have in the coming seasons.

The Orioles clinched the first American League wild card spot. The wild-card round begins on Tuesday, Oct. 1.

