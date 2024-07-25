Orioles Interested in Trading for Jack Flaherty as a Rental Once Again, per Report
The first time around, Jack Flaherty didn't exactly pan out for the Baltimore Orioles, who acquired him from the St. Louis Cardinals at the trade deadline in 2023. He produced a 6.75 ERA in seven starts as the Orioles made the postseason but were swept by the Texas Rangers, who went on to win the World Series.
The Orioles are reportedly interested in giving Flaherty another go this year, though, with Ken Rosenthal and Katie Woo of The Athletic reporting that the Orioles "would not rule out trading for him again."
Baltimore is also interested in relief arms. Flaherty would be a rental with his contract set to expire after this season. But with so few sellers at the trade deadline this year, few buyers can be overly picky about their interests and contract lengths.
For Detroit this year, Flaherty has logged a 3.13 ERA, his best in a season since 2021.
Baltimore currently leads the AL East by 1.5 games.