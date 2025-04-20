Orioles Manager Had Harsh Assessment of 24-2 Loss vs. Reds
The Baltimore Orioles were routed by the Cincinnati Reds 24-2 on Sunday in a game in which Baltimore utilized two different position players on the mound. Speaking to reporters after the game, Orioles manager Brandon Hyde didn't mince words while assessing the blowout loss.
"Not at that point," Hyde said when asked if he had a feeling he'd end up using position players as pitchers after removing struggling starter Charlie Morton in the third inning. "It was 6-1. I'm hoping that [Cody] Poteet could give us three-to-four innings. If that's the case and we're in the game, I had a few guys that I would use.
"But when the game got way out of hand, I didn't want to use Seranthony [Dominguez], [Yennier] Cano, [Gregory] Soto. Unfortunately, it's embarrassing. That's not what you want to do on Easter Sunday in front of your home crowd. You want to compete."
Morton was charged with seven earned runs in just 2 1/3 innings, and unfortunately for Baltimore, things didn't get much better under Poteet's watch, as the righthander yielded five earned runs of his own. The result was a 12-1 score after five innings—and things continued to go south.
The silver lining for Baltimore is the fact that they didn't tire any of their top arms in the bullpen, though that's not much for solace in light of the club's worst loss since 2007. The Orioles get a much-needed day off on Monday to lick their wounds before a three-game series against the Washington Nationals, which begins on Tuesday.