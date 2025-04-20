Reds' Historic Offensive Outburst Came From an Unlikely Place in the Lineup
The Cincinnati Reds pretty much destroyed the Baltimore Orioles during their Sunday 24-2 win. The Reds can thank their eighth and ninth batters, Noelvi Marte and Austin Wynns, for a lot of their success on Sunday.
Marte and Wynns totaled for 11 hits and 13 RBIs in Sunday's win. Their 11 combined hits is the most completed by the eighth and ninth batters in the lineup in at least the last 120 years in MLB history, per insider Sarah Langs. Their 13 combined RBIs is tied for the second-most totaled by the eighth and ninth batters in that same time frame.
Both Marte and Wynns saw the plate seven times during the game. Marte finished with seven RBIs, five hits, three runs and one home run—which was a grand slam in the eighth inning. Wynns notched six RBIs, six hits, two runs and one home run. It was a great outing for both players.
The duo also became the first Reds teammates since 1920 to tally at least six RBIs in the same game.
Wynns's sixth hit of the game made some Reds history, too. At that point, Reds players got on base 38 times in the game, which was the most since at least 1901 in team history, per Charlie Goldsmith.
The Reds moved to 11-11 on the season with the dominating win.