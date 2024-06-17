Umpire Stops Orioles-Phillies Game So Everyone Can Look at Cool Fighter Jet
The Baltimore Orioles beat the Philadelphia Phillies, 8-3, on Sunday afternoon. Phillies starter Zack Wheeler struggled, giving up eight earned runs and four home runs in just 4.1 innings. Needless to say, he was not flying high. The same could not be said of the fighter jet that caused a brief delay a short time after Wheeler was removed from the game.
During the sixth inning, with Baltimore up by six runs and everyone trying to chill out after a heated altercation in the top half of the inning, Orioles Park and Camden Yards became engulfed in a loud noise which turned out to be a fighter jet. Everyone in attendance agreed was pretty cool. So cool in fact that umpire Mike Estabrook called timeout so everyone could look to the sky and say ooooh.
It was the easiest call he had to make all afternoon. Some fans at the park also took video of the jet flying by and each one seems to confirm that it was in fact very cool to see live.
It should also be noted that there is a non-zero chance this was actually Tom Cruise. Can you think of anything he loves more than fighter jets and baseball? Flying over a baseball game seems like a perfectly reasonable way for him to spend a random Sunday afternoon.