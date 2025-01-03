Orioles Sign Pitcher Charlie Morton to One-Year Deal to Play 18th MLB Season
Seventeen years after his MLB debut, pitcher Charlie Morton will continue to hang around.
The Baltimore Orioles announced Friday that they agreed to sign Morton to a one-year contract for the 2025 season. Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reported the deal is worth $15 million.
At 40, Morton was the second-oldest player in the National League last season with the Atlanta Braves; he turned 41 on Nov. 12. He went 8-10 in 30 starts for the Braves, posting a 4.19 ERA and striking out 167 batters.
The Flemington, N.J., native is celebrated as one of the game's great recent late bloomers. He made his first All-Star team at 34 in 2018 with the Houston Astros, and finished third in the Cy Young voting in 2019 with the Tampa Bay Rays. He has a pair of World Series titles to his name, winning in 2017 with the Astros and in 2021 with Atlanta.
On the Orioles' end, Baltimore appears to be trying to fill the void left when pitcher Corbin Burnes signed with the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday. The Orioles are scheduled to open their season on March 27 against the Toronto Blue Jays.