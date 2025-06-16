MLB Announces Top All-Star Game Vote Leaders in First Ballot Update
The first update from 2025 MLB All-Star voting was revealed Monday, and it comes as no surprise that New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge and Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani, who is set to make his first pitching appearance of the season Monday evening, are leading the way as the top vote-getters.
This year's All-Star Game will be played at Atlanta's Truist Park on July 15, and fans were already given an early preview into what the team's uniforms will look like.
With about a month until the midsummer classic, Judge is leading all MLB players in the early voting update, having already racked up more than 1.5 million votes. Ohtani is second in baseball and first in the National League with just under 1.4 million.
We'll take a look at the top players at each position for both the AL and NL after the first update.
2025 MLB All-Star Voting First Update Results
American League
Position
Player
Team
Number of Votes
Catcher
Cal Raleigh
Seattle Mariners
1,043,168
First Base
Paul Goldschmidt
New York Yankees
667,258
Second Base
Gleyber Torres
Detroit Tigers
535,079
Third Base
Jose Ramirez
Cleveland Guardians
968,754
Shortstop
Jacob Wilson
Athletics
562,696
Outfield
Aaron Judge
New York Yankees
1,568,527
Outfield
Riley Greene
Detroit Tigers
675,070
Outfield
Mike Trout
Los Angeles Angels
475,265
Designated Hitter
Ryan O'Hearn
Baltimore Orioles
353,029
There are some close races atop various positions in the American League. Paul Goldschmidt is just narrowly ahead of Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in voting results, while Bobby Witt Jr. of the Kansas City Royals is in close apursuit of Athletics shortstop Jacob Wilson. Additionally, Cleveland Guardians' Steven Kwan trails Mike Trout for the third outfield spot by less than 18,000 votes.
National League
Position
Player
Team
Number of Votes
Catcher
Will Smith
Los Angeles Dodgers
1,124,629
First Base
Freddie Freeman
Los Angeles Dodgers
1,136,389
Second Base
Ketel Marte
Arizona Diamondbacks
850,572
Third Base
Manny Machado
San Diego Padres
955,122
Shortstop
Francisco Lindor
New York Mets
1,019,273
Outfield
Pete Crow-Armstrong
Chicago Cubs
1,126,119
Outfield
Kyle Tucker
Chicago Cubs
704,740
Outfield
Teoscar Hernandez
Los Angeles Dodgers
685,553
Designated Hitter
Shohei Ohtani
Los Angeles Dodgers
1,398,771
The National League is largely dominated by the Los Angeles Dodgers, who are tracking to fill four of the nine starting positions. In fact, the Dodgers have a player who received the first or second most votes at every single position in the first update of All-Star voting.
Phase one of All-Star voting runs until June 26, after which the votes will be tallied and the top two players from each position will advance to phase two, which runs from June 30 to July 2. More on that can be found here.