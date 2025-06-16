SI

MLB Announces Top All-Star Game Vote Leaders in First Ballot Update

Karl Rasmussen

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge
The first update from 2025 MLB All-Star voting was revealed Monday, and it comes as no surprise that New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge and Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani, who is set to make his first pitching appearance of the season Monday evening, are leading the way as the top vote-getters.

This year's All-Star Game will be played at Atlanta's Truist Park on July 15, and fans were already given an early preview into what the team's uniforms will look like.

With about a month until the midsummer classic, Judge is leading all MLB players in the early voting update, having already racked up more than 1.5 million votes. Ohtani is second in baseball and first in the National League with just under 1.4 million.

We'll take a look at the top players at each position for both the AL and NL after the first update.

2025 MLB All-Star Voting First Update Results

American League

Position

Player

Team

Number of Votes

Catcher

Cal Raleigh

Seattle Mariners

1,043,168

First Base

Paul Goldschmidt

New York Yankees

667,258

Second Base

Gleyber Torres

Detroit Tigers

535,079

Third Base

Jose Ramirez

Cleveland Guardians

968,754

Shortstop

Jacob Wilson

Athletics

562,696

Outfield

Aaron Judge

New York Yankees

1,568,527

Outfield

Riley Greene

Detroit Tigers

675,070

Outfield

Mike Trout

Los Angeles Angels

475,265

Designated Hitter

Ryan O'Hearn

Baltimore Orioles

353,029

There are some close races atop various positions in the American League. Paul Goldschmidt is just narrowly ahead of Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in voting results, while Bobby Witt Jr. of the Kansas City Royals is in close apursuit of Athletics shortstop Jacob Wilson. Additionally, Cleveland Guardians' Steven Kwan trails Mike Trout for the third outfield spot by less than 18,000 votes.

National League

Position

Player

Team

Number of Votes

Catcher

Will Smith

Los Angeles Dodgers

1,124,629

First Base

Freddie Freeman

Los Angeles Dodgers

1,136,389

Second Base

Ketel Marte

Arizona Diamondbacks

850,572

Third Base

Manny Machado

San Diego Padres

955,122

Shortstop

Francisco Lindor

New York Mets

1,019,273

Outfield

Pete Crow-Armstrong

Chicago Cubs

1,126,119

Outfield

Kyle Tucker

Chicago Cubs

704,740

Outfield

Teoscar Hernandez

Los Angeles Dodgers

685,553

Designated Hitter

Shohei Ohtani

Los Angeles Dodgers

1,398,771

The National League is largely dominated by the Los Angeles Dodgers, who are tracking to fill four of the nine starting positions. In fact, the Dodgers have a player who received the first or second most votes at every single position in the first update of All-Star voting.

Phase one of All-Star voting runs until June 26, after which the votes will be tallied and the top two players from each position will advance to phase two, which runs from June 30 to July 2. More on that can be found here.

Published
Karl Rasmussen is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News team for Sports Illustrated. A University of Oregon alum who joined SI in February 2023, his work has appeared on 12up and ClutchPoints. Rasmussen is a loyal Tottenham, Jets, Yankees and Ducks fan.

