Orioles Poke Fun at Mets' Costly Defensive Blunder With Clever Caption
The New York Mets' battery combined to make a rather unfortunate mental error during the fourth inning of their matchup against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night at Citi Field.
With one out and Orioles outfielder Colton Cowser standing on second base, Ramon Urias hit a soft tapper down the first-base line. Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez and pitcher Jose Quintana chased it down. Alvarez tried to barehand the baseball and flip it to first base, but he missed and fell to the ground.
Once Alvarez hit the grass, Quintana picked up the baseball and realized nobody was covering home plate, allowing Cowser to easily score from second base. Big whoops.
The Orioles' social media team had a bit of fun with their caption at the Mets' expense:
Well done, O's.
The Orioles entered Tuesday night's tilt just a half-game behind the New York Yankees for first place in the AL East. The Mets, meanwhile, remain in the hunt to claim one of the three NL wild-card spots.