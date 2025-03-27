Orioles' Tyler O'Neill Homers to Continue Bonkers Opening Day Hot Streak
If Hall of Fame right fielder Reggie Jackson was Mr. October and Hall of Fame shortstop Derek Jeter was Mr. November, Baltimore Orioles right fielder Tyler O'Neill is Mr. March.
On Thursday, O'Neill deposited a 2-1 offering from Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Jose Berrios over the right-field wall—marking the sixth straight Opening Day on which he has homered.
The three-run shot gave the Orioles a 5–0 lead, and extended O'Neill's MLB record. He broke the mark for most consecutive Opening Days with a home run last year; he'd shared it with catchers Yogi Berra, Gary Carter and Todd Hundley.
O'Neill's offensive acumen has fluctuated wildly this decade—he has seasons with oWARs of both 5.1 and 0.4, per Baseball Reference—but one part of the equation has remained the same.
The British Columbia native has topped 30 home runs twice—first in his fantastic 2021 campaign with the St. Louis Cardinals, and then again in 2024 with the Boston Red Sox.