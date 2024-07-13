Orioles, Yankees Benches Clear After Heston Kjerstad Drilled in Head by Pitch
Though the start of MLB's All-Star break is mere days away, the intensity of the American League East certainly hasn't dwindled—as evidenced by an explosive, benches-clearing incident between the Baltimore Orioles and the New York Yankees Saturday night.
The incident began in the top of the ninth inning with New York leading 4–1 and needing just two more outs from closer Clay Holmes to earn their 57th win of the 2024 season. However, Holmes lost control of a 97 mph pitch and hit Orioles left fielder Heston Kjerstad squarely in the helmet. Kjerstad dropped to the ground and then the fireworks began.
Both benches cleared as Baltimore was led out onto the field by manager Brandon Hyde, who began pointing and yelling at the New York dugout. The Yankees responded, bullpens rushed in from the outfield and soon the entirety of the two teams met at home plate and exchanged a series of shoves.
After just a few minutes, the two clubs were seperated and returned to their respective dugouts. Hyde was ejected.
Kjerstad managed to get back to his feet after getting hit but was removed from the game and replaced by pinch runner Austin Hays. Hyde later said that Kjerstad was undergoing testing, but did not provide any additional details about his status.
Holmes made clear that he didn't intentionally hit the Orioles' 25-year-old up high and said postgame that he hoped Kjerstad was O.K.
"You never try to hit somebody in the head ... up high like that," Holmes said, per YES Network. "Definitely hope that [Kjerstad] is all good tomorrow, but it's one of those things where the conditions weren't great, and I was trying to throw a front door sinker there and it just cut.
"The movement wasn't my normal sinker and just kind of pulled it and it cut and it ran up and in on him. It wasn't trying to do anything."
After the field was cleared, Holmes neatly retired the next two batters to secure a 4–1 win Yankees win. New York improved to 57–39 with the win, just a game behind the 57–37 Orioles.