Ozzie Guillén Trashes White Sox Players Worried About the Trade Deadline
Ozzie Guillen has seen enough. Again. The NBC Sports Chicago studio analyst was unimpressed following the team's latest loss, an 8-5 stumble against the Kansas City Royals on Monday night. With the trade deadline approaching on Tuesday, it sounds like there might have been some discussion around the Chicago clubhouse about who might be headed to a new team this week.
Guillen, a former White Sox manager, was having none of it after the team's 82nd loss of the season, simply wondering who would want any of the players on the worst team in baseball.
"I know for some reason some players are there that think they're going to get traded," said Guillen. "A couple guys making comments about... who'd want you? For real."
Guillen makes a good point and he makes it quickly. The White Sox are 27-82 and have a .248 winning percentage, they're on pace for one of the worst records in MLB history since the turn of the 20th Century.
The 1916 Philadelphia Athletics went 36-117 (.235 winning percentage) and the 1935 Boston Braves went 38-115 (.248). The 1962 New York Mets finished 40-120. The White Sox could catch (or not catch) any of them.
The question is, who will or won't be on the team to help?