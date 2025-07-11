SI

Padres Reliever to Replace Phillies' Zack Wheeler on National League All-Star Team

San Diego has a fifth All-Star.

Patrick Andres

Adrian Morejon, an All-Star for the first time this year, pitches against the Dodgers.
Adrian Morejon, an All-Star for the first time this year, pitches against the Dodgers. / David Frerker-Imagn Images
Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Zack Wheeler is out of the All-Star Game Tuesday, and a first-time selection will replace him.

San Diego Padres pitcher Adrian Morejon has been named to his first All-Star team to replace Wheeler, Major League Baseball announced Friday afternoon.

Morejon, a 26-year-old Havana native who defected from Cuba in 2015, will participate in his first All-Star Game in his seventh year in MLB. He has been a rock for the Padres' bullpen this season, going 7–3 with a 1.71 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 42 innings.

San Diego now has five All-Stars; Morejon will join pitcher Jason Adam, third baseman Manny Machado, pitcher Robert Suarez, and outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr.

Wheeler, the National League's 35-year-old strikeout leader, had been due to make his third All-Star appearance amid his continuing late-career success.

Morejon's Padres are currently 50–43, third in the NL West division and 5.5 games behind the first-place Los Angeles Dodgers.

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

