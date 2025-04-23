Padres Dominant Pitching Sets Remarkable Early Season MLB Record
The San Diego Padres topped the Detroit Tigers 2-0 on Tuesday and, in the process, did something no MLB team has ever done.
San Diego shut the Tigers out behind seven immaculate frames from Nick Pivetta and two clean innings from relievers Jason Adam and Robert Suarez. It continued a pattern of dominance from the team's pitching staff. It was the seventh shutout of the season for the Padres, and they became the first team in major league history to total seven shutouts in March/April.
The Friars are now tied with MLB's best record at 17-7. Their seven shutouts are tied for the most ever through 24 games, and the last team to accomplish the feat was the 1992 Atlanta Braves. That pitching staff wasn't bad; it featured Tom Glavine, John Smoltz, Steve Avery, and Charlie Leibrandt.
As a team, San Diego enters Wednesday's action second in MLB in ERA (2.77) and third in WHIP. Their relief corps has been stellar, posting an MLB-best ERA (1.43) that is more than a full run better than the second-place New York Mets (2.47).
Pivetta has been outstanding so far and is looking like the bargain of the offseason. The Padres waited out the market and signed the 32-year-old righty to a four-year, $55 million contract in mid-February. He has delivered so far.
After his win on Tuesday, Pivetta is 4-1, with a 1.20 ERA, a 0.77 WHIP and 30 strikeouts against seven walks in 30 innings. In five games he has already generated 1.4 WAR.
So far this season, the Padres are proving pitching wins games.