Padres Expected to Retain A.J. Preller and Mike Shildt After Disappointing Playoff Exit
The Padres are set for some significant changes this offseason, but those likely won't be coming at the top of the organization.
Despite a disappointing playoff exit in the wild-card round against the Cubs, key pieces of the organization will reportedly remain in place. Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune is reporting that president of baseball operations, A.J. Preller, and manager Mike Shildt are expected to return for the 2026 season.
From Acee's report:
By all accounts, the intention is that president of baseball operations A.J. Preller and Shildt will remain. Preller has one year remaining on his contract, and Shildt has two.
Multiple sources have said Shildt’s spot is virtually guaranteed and that Preller’s long-term employment with the Padres is practically assured. Some of those same sources said they expect an extension for Preller to be announced this month.
After the Padres fell to the Cubs in three games, there were questions about Preller's future with the franchise. He had the full backing of former owner Peter Seidler, who died in November of 2023, but now that his brother, John Seidler, runs the team, his position seemed far less secure. It appears Preller will continue in his position for the foreseeable future after guiding the Padres to the postseason in four of the last six seasons.
Shildt replaced Bob Melvin as San Diego's manager before the 2024 season, and the team has topped 90 wins and reached the playoffs in each of his first two years in charge. While just making the postseason is no longer the expectation for the franchise, Shildt has done a solid job so far.
Padres Face Major Changes This Offseason
San Diego has several key players likely set to leave this winter. Starting pitcher Dylan Cease, first baseman Luis Arraez, and trade deadline pickup Ryan O'Hearn are all set for free agency. Meanwhile, closer Robert Suarez and starter Michael King can both opt out of their contracts and are widely expected to do so. Lefty Nestor Cortes and utility infielder Jose Iglesias are also free agents.
With so many pieces likely leaving, Preller will have his hands full attempting to build a championship-caliber roster for 2026. Given the team's payroll constraints, there may not be much room to add this offseason.
One thing the Padres don't have to worry about is fan support. San Diego finished second in attendance in 2025, welcoming a record 3,437,201 fans to Petco Park. The team sold out 72 of its 81 home games, which was also a record.
The Padres have a core built around Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr., Jackson Merrill, and Xander Bogaerts, plus 2025 additions Mason Miller and Nick Pivetta. The return of Joe Musgrove from elbow surgery should help as well. There's a solid foundation there.
San Diego's biggest challenge will be adding more punch to its lineup next season. The team ranked 22nd in slugging (.390) and 28th in home runs (152) during the regular season. That lack of pop reared its ugly head against Chicago in the wild-card round, when the top three in the team's lineup, Tatis, Arraez, and Machado, combined to go 4-for-33 (.121) with one home run. The team's offense needs more depth.
With continuity at the top, building for 2026 should be easier.