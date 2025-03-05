SI

Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. Signs Deal With Agency Co-Owned by Bad Bunny

The Puerto Rican rapper's foray into baseball continues.

Patrick Andres

Fernando Tatis Jr. poses for a photo on Feb. 19, 2025.
Fernando Tatis Jr. poses for a photo on Feb. 19, 2025. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Rimas Sports—an agency co-owned by musician Bad Bunny—has added another high-profile client.

San Diego Padres right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. has signed with Rimas Sports to "expand his portfolio as an athlete, businessman and philanthropist," according to the agency via the AP.

Tatis, 26, joins Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr., New York Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez and Colorado Rockies shortstop Ezequiel Tovar on Rimas Sports's self-reported client list. The move comes a year after Tatis's second All-Star appearance, and four years after he signed a 14-year, $340 million contract with the Padres.

Bad Bunny and his partners launched Rimas Sports in early 2023, but ran afoul of the MLBPA in April 2024. The union accused three of the partners of financial misconduct, and fined the agency $400,000.

The Puerto Rican rapper released his sixth album Debi Tirar Mas Fotos on Jan. 5 to commercial success and widespread critical acclaim.

