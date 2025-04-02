SI

Padres, CF Jackson Merrill Agree to Lengthy Contract Extension

San Diego appears set to keep its young phenom around for the foreseeable future.

Jackson Merrill runs the bases after a home run.
The San Diego Padres have found a gem in center fielder Jackson Merrill—and they appear ready to keep him around for the long haul.

Merrill is in agreement with the Padres on a nine-year contract extension worth $135 million, according to a Wednesday morning report from Robert Murray of FanSided. The 21-year-old is slashing .400/.435/.600 with a home run and six RBIs in six games this season.

The reported extension comes on the heels of a magnificent rookie season for the Baltimore native. Merrill slashed .292/.326/.500 for San Diego last year, clubbing 24 home runs and driving in 90 runs.

For his efforts, Merrill made the National League All-Star team, was the runner-up for NL Rookie of the Year, garnered down-ballot league MVP votes, and won a Silver Slugger.

At 6-0, the Padres are a half-game behind the equally red-hot Los Angeles Dodgers for first place in the NL West.

